Over the last 18 months of necessary endurance, our outdoors has fueled and thrilled us with exciting diversions for fun. Perhaps, some adventures often exceeded our expectations. Hunting, fishing, camping, target shooting, archery and so much more. Calendars are filling with new events every day. With Lake Erie walleye fishing, the fish have provided a new diversion for anglers on this side of the lake – they have changed their feeding habits. The results have disappointed some anglers, as many anglers have not changed fishing methods to adapt to the changes the fish seem to have made. Not all anglers are catching daily limits or even getting close. Why not?