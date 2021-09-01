Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Apologies and Annoyances

By Mary Honrud
glasgowcourier.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst off, let me apologize for not getting my column written last week. We'd had a lot of rain and couldn't harvest the sodden wheat. That led to a sudden decision to 'get out of Dodge.'. Dennis had a golf club that needed repair so we hit the road to...

www.glasgowcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Birds#Drought#Wheat#Insects#Dodge#Fitbit#Covid#Tempo#Monomorium#Formicidae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Never Wear This One Thing on a Plane, Flight Attendant Warns

Deciding what to wear on the airplane is a decision you'll have to live with for hours. Finding the sweet spot between being comfortable but not looking like you're wearing pajamas when you check in to your hotel can be a challenge. There's also the additional conundrum of finding a way to dress appropriately for the weather at the location you're taking off from, while also being dressed comfortably for the temperature at the place you're flying into. But if you've got one last summer vacation coming up, there's one thing you should absolutely not wear. A flight attendant recently urged passengers to avoid wearing one particular article of clothing on a plane. Read on to find out what it is.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

The No. 1 Sign You Have Black Widows in Your Home, Experts Warn

It's not uncommon to see a spider in your home, and most of the time, they're harmless. But in the U.S., there are a few dangerous spiders you'll want to keep an eye out for, including the dreaded black widow. One bite from this venomous spider can result in swollen eyelids, difficulty breathing, tremors, and in some cases, even death. But like most spiders, black widows are tiny—maxing out at 13 millimeters long—so it's not necessarily easy to know if you have one taking up residence in your home. Fortunately, experts say black widow spiders can be recognized by one clear clue that they tend to leave around your house. Read on to find out what they say is the tell-tale sign you have a black widow.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Home & GardenGear Patrol

How to Clean a Rug No Matter How Filthy It Is

If you haven't given your rugs a deep clean in a while, there's a good chance you should get on that right now. This applies to you especially if your rug isn't the same color as it was when you first bought it. Kids make spills, pets shed, people have accidents — basically, life happens and your rugs usually take the brunt of it. Rugs are a great way to tie a room together, but they're also a great way to trap dust, allergens and bacteria.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Pantry, Grab a Mask and Gloves, CDC Warns

Keeping stock of what's in your pantry can be a great way to avoid overbuying unnecessary items. But even for some of the organized kitchen keepers, it can be easy to lose track of certain things over time. Fortunately, unlike that spinach in your fridge's crisper drawer, most items in your cabinets are designed to be stored for quite a bit of time. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there's one item that you should throw away immediately when you come across it in your pantry. Read on to see what major health hazard could be lurking in your kitchen.
ShoppingPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This on Amazon, Stop Using It Immediately, Authorities Say

When it comes to saving time and money, there are few online shopping destinations that offer the convenience and selection of Amazon. And for those ordering bulky home goods, the site is a game-changer, bringing those household necessities straight to your door without requiring a moving truck. Unfortunately, one popular home accessory sold on Amazon has just been recalled over the safety risk it presents to users. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this item now.
InternetWashington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
RelationshipsPosted by
Ladders

People treated me with more respect after I added 1 word into conversations

This article was updated on August 25, 2021. We all want to be treated with respect – whether that’s at work, or in our personal lives. As someone who works with words for a living, I’ve learned that using certain words and phrases over others on paper can have an effect on not only how an article reads, but how a reader responds to the information being presented. Which is how I tricked you all into clicking on this headline.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook’s face recognition thinks black people are monkeys

To err is not only human, but also typical of machines: Facebook users who recently watched a video posted in June 2020 by a British tabloid about racism against black men received an unusual automatic prompt. They were asked if they “want to keep watching videos about primates”. Facebook switches...
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy