Report: Baltimore Ravens bringing back QB Trace McSorley as practice squad member
Trace McSorley will return to the Baltimore Ravens as a member of the team's practice squad, per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebeic. The news comes one day after it was reported that the team would be waiving the former Penn State quarterback and plan to enter the 2021 season with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley as their 1-2 option at the position. NFL teams were required to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday.247sports.com
Comments / 0