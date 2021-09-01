Apex Order Pickup Solutions, Welbilt Launch OrderHQ Smart Lockers
Apex Order Pickup Solutions, a leading global provider of self-serve automated pickup solutions for use in foodservice, retail and b-to-b ecommerce, and Welbilt, Inc., a leading global provider of commercial foodservice equipment, today announce the launch of OrderHQ, a smart locker series that integrates with existing point of sale and other back-of-house management systems to make it easier for restaurants to offer quick and convenient order pickup experiences.www.qsrmagazine.com
