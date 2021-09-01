Front Page, September 1, 2021

The “String of Pearls” Riviera Celebration Gala went down on Saturday night. And man-oh-man did it go down! The mayor’s gamble, that it would be a blow-away success, could not have been more accurate…or, joyfully, confirmed. Everyone had just a wonderful time. Couples danced on into the night to the Glenn Miller Orchestra performance, which was exceptional and amazingly, not too loud to intimidate or deter conversation at the thirty-some-odd tables.