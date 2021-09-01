Cancel
Walworth County, WI

The Bright Side, September 1, 2021

By Editorial Pages
Cover picture for the articleThe throw-back revolutionary coffee shop in Richmond. What can be learned from what they are doing there? The music is modern but quietly pleasing, always. How do they do that? It’s also at just the right volume, so you can write, talk, or work on a computer without difficulty or bother. The coffee is excellent, yet faintly expensive ($2.95 for a small cup), but for everything else, worth it. Parking is clean, plentiful, and great on the street right to the south side. The shop space inside is huge with four big fans on the ceiling to keep things moving even though it’s fully air-conditioned and heated. 15 tables inside and six outside. Lots of room. The fastest Wi-Fi around (560 down and 80 up). Ice water in real glass glasses. Service to the tables, so no waiting in a line or at a counter.

