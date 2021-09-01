Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

Opinion/Editorial, September 1, 2021

By Editorial Pages
genevashorereport.com
 6 days ago

Thirteen American warriors died at a gate leading into Kabul Airport in Afghanistan the other day. Those warfighters belonged to the same unit I was wounded while serving in Vietnam so many years before. Sometimes those occurrences deeply affect us all, but probably affect combat veterans more than anyone else. As a combat veteran myself, I can only speak for those feelings and reactions, as you can’t go back to being a non-combat veteran once you’ve become one.

genevashorereport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Geneva, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Lake Geneva, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#Opinion Editorial#American#Japanese#Dover Airfield#Times#Asian#Facebook#The Avant Coffee Shop#Avant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Related
StocksCNN

Bitcoin drops below $43,000 on El Salvador's first day using it

New York (CNN Business) — It's a volatile day for bitcoin, which briefly fell by more than 10% Tuesday — below the $43,000 mark. The drop comes after El Salvador made good on a plan announced in June and adopted the cryptocurrency as legal tender, making it the first country in the world to do so.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy