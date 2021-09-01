Opinion/Editorial, September 1, 2021
Thirteen American warriors died at a gate leading into Kabul Airport in Afghanistan the other day. Those warfighters belonged to the same unit I was wounded while serving in Vietnam so many years before. Sometimes those occurrences deeply affect us all, but probably affect combat veterans more than anyone else. As a combat veteran myself, I can only speak for those feelings and reactions, as you can’t go back to being a non-combat veteran once you’ve become one.genevashorereport.com
Comments / 0