You've probably heard of KFC, Church's, and Popeyes. These players in the fast food industry are known for their mouthwatering fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. But there's another breakfast staple dishing out buttery Southern-style biscuits, and that's Biscuitville. While the Southern belle may not have the name recognition of its biggest competitors, the Biscuitville's freshly made biscuits are unparalleled; in fact, they're featured prominently in most of its menu items, whether you order the brand's signature bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit or one of its less traditional offerings, such as the spicy chicken and honey biscuit.