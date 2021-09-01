WGHF goes to the movies
There was a time when folks could visit downtown Winter Garden on a Saturday night and have their pick of movie theaters to go to for an evening flick. In 1941, movie attendance outgrew the capacity of the popular Winter Garden Theater on Plant Street so a second movie house, the Gem Theatre, opened on South Main Street. Both theaters showed the same film but at staggered times so the 35mm movie reels could be escorted from one theater to another.www.orangeobserver.com
