Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Garden, FL

WGHF goes to the movies

By Amy Quesinberry
orangeobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a time when folks could visit downtown Winter Garden on a Saturday night and have their pick of movie theaters to go to for an evening flick. In 1941, movie attendance outgrew the capacity of the popular Winter Garden Theater on Plant Street so a second movie house, the Gem Theatre, opened on South Main Street. Both theaters showed the same film but at staggered times so the 35mm movie reels could be escorted from one theater to another.

www.orangeobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Garden, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Winter Garden, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Bynes
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Movie Theater#Automobile#Wghf#Annex#Winter Garden Theater#The Movie Hut#Mann Mills#Walt Disney#The Gem Theater#Peavy S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban unveil interim government after claiming Panjshir

Twenty years after being ousted by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday unveiled an interim government dominated by the militant group's old guard. As the group consolidated its hold on the country after the U.S. withdrawal, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced at a news conference that Hassan Akhund had been appointed acting prime minister. Akhund headed the Taliban government in Kabul during the last years of its previous rule, The Associated Press reported.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin hits snags

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender, unplugging the digital wallet to cope with demand and pushing for popular app stores to carry the government-backed app. The Chivo digital wallet became...

Comments / 0

Community Policy