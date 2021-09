The late King Von has posthumously released an accompanying music video for his Welcome to O’Block cut, “Demon.”. The visual was filmed a week before his death in November 2020 and is his final self-conceptualized video. It ends with a voice memo King Von sent to his video directors, showing just how involved he was in the creative process of executing his own visual material. “Demon” was produced by his frequent collaborators Drew Filmed It and Blank Square Productions, and features the late artist looking back at the trauma he endured after witnessing his friend’s death.