Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlisle, MA

Carlisle Comments: What do you really know about Lyme disease?

By submitted by Jeannie Geneczko
carlislemosquito.org
 8 days ago

TRUE. In Massachusetts, the animal most likely to pass Lyme disease to a feeding tick is the ubiquitous white-footed mouse which infects between 40% and 90% of feeding larvae (baby ticks). A single mouse can easily host 50 blacklegged ticks without any compromise to the mouse’s health. Using mouse traps or poison does not reduce the risk of Lyme disease to humans because there are simply too many mice to begin with. Also, rat poison is environmentally harmful because it gets into the food chain once a poisoned mouse is eaten by a predator or scavenger.

carlislemosquito.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, MA
City
Nantucket, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Bacteria#Ticks#Un#Cdc#Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Lyme Disease Is A Growing Health Threat

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, especially in heavily wooded or grassy areas, your risk of getting Lyme disease increases. That is where ticks carrying this disease thrive, so it is important to take common-sense precautions. This year, in particular, weather conditions may result in a larger than average tick population.
Diseases & TreatmentsAshe County's Newspaper

You Can Help Create a Future with Better Lyme Disease Diagnosis

(BPT) - With summer in full swing and COVID-19 restrictions easing up, many people are heading outdoors after over a year of being confined to their homes. Along with warmer weather comes tick season, especially if you live on the East Coast or in the upper Midwest where reports of ticks responsible for Lyme disease are more prevalent.
Diseases & Treatmentsuky.edu

UK Researcher a Force in the Fight Against Lyme Disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Aug. 20, 2021) — At a time when incidence of Lyme disease is rising across the U.S., a study led by University of Kentucky College of Medicine researcher Brian Stevenson, Ph.D., may provide a significant impact in the fight against the disease. A new study will build upon...
Diseases & Treatmentsriverdalepress.com

Learn more about Lyme disease

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection carried by tiny ticks that live mostly in wooded, grassy and brushy areas. Lyme disease season generally runs from May through August. While this month is drawing to a close, ticks that carry Lyme disease don’t know that. How do I know? Because I got infected. And I didn’t even know I had been bitten. So take care that you don’t become infected.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about episodic migraine

Migraine is a debilitating neurological condition that commonly causes extremely painful headaches. People can have chronic or episodic migraine. People with episodic migraine have headaches with migraine symptoms between. . People with chronic migraine have headaches with migraine symptoms on 15 or more days per month, for 3 or more...
Kidsbirminghammommy.com

Partners in Kids Health: Ticks and Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is an infection caused by a tick bite. If left untreated it can lead to problems with the skin, heart, brain and joints. Tori Gennaro, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Children’s of Alabama, says it’s important for parents to be on the lookout for ticks and the symptoms of Lyme disease in their child.
Grocery & SupermaketDelta County Independent

Get the facts about Celiac disease

Upset stomach is not uncommon. People may experience stomach upset if a meal is too rich or has too many spicy ingredients. However, for some people, routine stomach upset could be indicative of Celiac disease, a condition that’s much more serious than periodic indigestion. The Mayo Clinic says Celiac disease,...
CancerSentinel & Enterprise

What do you know about leukemia and lymphoma?

September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about some of the most common types of these two diseases. Leukemia is cancer of the body’s blood-forming tissues, including bone marrow and the lymphatic system. Leukemia usually involves the white blood cells, which are potent infection fighters. They normally grow and divide in an orderly way as your body needs them. But in people with leukemia, the bone marrow produces an excessive amount of abnormal white blood cells that don’t function properly.
Public HealthWinona Daily News

Ragweed season is here: Gundersen allergist discusses treatments, distinguishing symptoms from COVID

Runny nose, congestion, headache, irritated throat — several symptoms of ragweed allergies overlap with that of the coronavirus, a potential cause of concern or confusion. Ragweed season, which generally lasts from August through November, peaking later this month, can be miserable for those with severe allergies to the pollen, which can also exacerbate asthma. Around 23 million people nationwide experience ragweed allergies and are likely familiar with the signs. However, the pandemic has made it more difficult to distinguish things like colds, flu and allergies from the coronavirus, even if you’ve been diagnosed with allergies.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Lyme disease can wreak havoc on mental health

Lyme disease can exact a significant mental toll as well as a physical one on its sufferers, a new study confirms. Patients hospitalized for Lyme disease had a 28% higher incidence of mental disorders and were twice as likely to attempt suicide than people without Lyme, researchers report. "These findings...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicineNet.com

Can Lyme Disease Be Detected by a Blood Test?

Lyme disease can be detected by tests that look for antibodies in the blood or in the fluid from the joints or spine. However, antibodies can take 4-6 weeks to be detected in a blood test after becoming infected. Borrelia burgdorferi (B. burgdorferi) is the bacterium that causes Lyme disease,...
Diseases & Treatmentsagrinews-pubs.com

To Your Good Health: Can Lyme disease lead to Parkinson’s

Can Lyme disease send a person into Parkinson’s disease? I tested positive for Lyme — I had the bulls-eye rash, fever and terrible headaches. After a month on doxycycline, my left arm started shaking and my neurologist diagnosed me with Parkinson’s. The doctor said it had nothing to do with the Lyme disease. What is your opinion?
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about eczema and genetics

Eczema refers to a group of conditions that result in skin irritation and inflammation. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause of eczema, evidence suggests that changes in genes, problems with the immune system, and exposure to environmental triggers all contribute to the development of eczema. Research indicates that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy