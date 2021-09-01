Carlisle Comments: What do you really know about Lyme disease?

Runny nose, congestion, headache, irritated throat — several symptoms of ragweed allergies overlap with that of the coronavirus, a potential cause of concern or confusion. Ragweed season, which generally lasts from August through November, peaking later this month, can be miserable for those with severe allergies to the pollen, which can also exacerbate asthma. Around 23 million people nationwide experience ragweed allergies and are likely familiar with the signs. However, the pandemic has made it more difficult to distinguish things like colds, flu and allergies from the coronavirus, even if you’ve been diagnosed with allergies.