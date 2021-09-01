Carlisle Comments: What do you really know about Lyme disease?
TRUE. In Massachusetts, the animal most likely to pass Lyme disease to a feeding tick is the ubiquitous white-footed mouse which infects between 40% and 90% of feeding larvae (baby ticks). A single mouse can easily host 50 blacklegged ticks without any compromise to the mouse’s health. Using mouse traps or poison does not reduce the risk of Lyme disease to humans because there are simply too many mice to begin with. Also, rat poison is environmentally harmful because it gets into the food chain once a poisoned mouse is eaten by a predator or scavenger.carlislemosquito.org
