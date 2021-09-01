Cancel
KhaDarel Hodge claimed by Lions; Browns begin filling out practice squad

By Scott Petrak
brownszone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA — The roster shuffling continued Wednesday, as former Browns players were picked up by other teams and the Browns began to fill out their 16-man practice squad. Receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Lions. He was waived Tuesday by the Browns during the cut to the regular-season roster limit of 53.

