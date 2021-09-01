Cancel
Pokémon UNITE mobile reaches original pre-registration goal before setting another

By Amelia Fruzzetti
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Unite released on Nintendo Switch in July and appears to be a massive success thus far, paving the way for an upcoming launch on mobile devices this September 22nd. 5 million people have registered for the game already, meaning that mobile players will receive a special Holowear (costume) of Festival Wear Pikachu. This is in addition to goals that give out Aeos tickets and a Pikachu Unite license. You just have to log in by the end of October and complete a certain mission to get the Holowear.

