Randolph, NJ

County College of Morris Announces Revised Fall Opening Plan

ccm.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 20, 2021, County College of Morris’ (CCM) announced its revised fall opening plan to comply with new state guidelines for higher education and to address deteriorating health conditions related to COVID-19. Since then, Governor Murphy announced vaccine mandates for K-12 and public colleges and universities, and Chairwoman of the Assembly Higher Education Committee Mila Jasey (D-Essex, Morris) has called on community colleges to do the same. CCM appreciates the efforts of Governor Murphy and Assemblywoman Jasey to keep New Jersey safe and healthy. The college also appreciates the very direct support it has received from its county commissioners, the county’s public health director and Randolph Township Public Health Director.

