Project Pollo ’s New Irresistibly Good Pumpkin Swirl Shake

Anyone else getting those end-of-summer feels? Today marks a new month, and the grim knowledge that we're only about three weeks away from the last day of summer. Although this time of the year is always somewhat depressing — after all, it's hard to say goodbye to summer activities such as lake swimming, rooftop parties, and lazy afternoon barbecues — we have to admit we're already getting excited for fall. Wool sweaters. Leaf-peeping. And, of course, Thanksgiving, the favored holiday of food lovers everywhere.