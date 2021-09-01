Project Pollo ’s New Irresistibly Good Pumpkin Swirl Shake
Project Pollo is Shaking It Up with VEGAN Fall Pumpkin Swirl Oatly Shakes. Project Pollo start Fall off with a vegan Pumpkin shake. Autumn’s in the air and pumpkin spice is everywhere, including Project Pollo where fall’s favorite flavor will take center stage in a creamy, dreamy, Pumpkin Swirl OATLY milkshake. This limited-edition flavor joins the traditional chocolate and strawberry OATLY shakes currently featured on the plant-based restaurant’s menu and is perfect for anyone seeking an alternative to dairy.flicksandfood.com
