PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Valleywise and Banner Health each hosted a COVID-19 briefing about the number of unvaccinated patients who are sick in Arizona hospitals. Valleywise Health reported that of the 47 patients that are hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 93% are unvaccinated. The remaining percentage of patients have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Banner also reported 93% of their hospitalized patients are unvaccinated as well, but did not specify an exact number of patients.