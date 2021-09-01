Cancel
Lars Ulrich’s Sons Myles and Layne Form New Band Taipei Houston

By Philip Trapp
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich's two adult sons, fellow percussionist Myles Ulrich (23) and bass guitar player Layne Ulrich (20), have formed a rock band together called Taipei Houston. The new group this month revealed their moniker on social media and subsequently began sharing short teases of their music. The act's...

Nandi Bushell Writes New Song With Tom Morello + His Son During U.S. Visit

While most people "see the sights" on their vacations, 11-year-old YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell and her family used a trip to the U.S. for a chance to catch up with some of the famous friends she's made through her drumming videos online. Not only did she recently reconnect with "drum battle" opponent Dave Grohl onstage at a Foo Fighters show in Los Angeles, she also met up with Tom Morello, Chad Smith and many more during her trip stateside.

