Bears will dodge Bakhtiari in Week 6 game vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest losses for the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday has nothing to do with the NFL’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline. According to Ian Rapoport, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will begin the season on the PUP list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season. That includes the Bears' first game against the Pack in Week 6.