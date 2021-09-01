Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula PaddleHeads add Another Fireworks Night to the Schedule

By Ryan Nelson
Posted by 
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The countdown is on for PaddleHeads baseball. The regular season is about to come to a close - but we already know the team will participate in the playoffs thanks to an awesome run that saw them have the best record in the league through the first half of the season. And there's still a lot of fun to be had at the ballpark this week and next as we hit the final six games of the season. You can still take part in promotional nights that include PRIDE Night, Sports Trivia, Woof Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, and a Fireworks extravaganza. Actually, let's make that TWO FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZAS!

kyssfm.com

Comments / 0

94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missoula Paddleheads#Baseball#Weather#Firework#Night Games#Paddleheads#The Paddleheads Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BasketballPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

ESPN Features Awesome Video of Coach Hauck Celebration After Win

How great was Saturday's win if you're a Griz fan? There's a good chance you haven't even come down from the high yet! What a game - and what an upset! I asked around the halls on Friday for a couple score predictions and they seemed to be in line with what the experts were thinking when they had the Griz as 22-point underdogs. But that's why you play the games - you just never know!
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

You Will Not Believe This Montana Grizzly Football Score

They are often referred to "money" or "payday" games. A smaller football program travels to a college powerhouse and pads the school's bank account. Is the expectation to win a game like that? Sure, you want to believe you can. But history will tell you it's rare when a Football Championship Subdivision team knocks off a Top-20 Football Bowl Subdivision team. How rare? It had happened five times in college football history.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Beer and Wine Sales In Stadium At Montana Grizzly Football Games

There has been talk of this off and on for some time. For those of you who thought the talk was all foam and no beer? Well... A news release from the office of Eric Taber, University of Montana Sports Information, formally announced today (Tuesday) that new this season inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, alcohol will be available to purchase inside the stadium at a beer garden located at the south end of the facility. The beer garden will be located just off the concourse, directly behind GrizVision, in a fenced-off area east of the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Here, Bully, Bully! Rockin’ RC Rodeo Busts Loose

It has been standing-room-only at the Rockin' RC Rodeo of the Ravalli County Fair in Hamilton. In fact, a LOT of SRO goin' on as the grandstands have completely filled for the Ranch rodeo team competition Wednesday night and the Bull-A-Rama and Bronc Riding night Thursday. Even, the little kids got into the Bull night, with "mutton busting" sheep riding and the buckin' little horses.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

National Award Named in Popular Montana Grizzly Broadcaster’s Honor

My first radio job oh-so-many years ago was at the station where this gentleman was already working. I'm proud to still call him a good friend. While it's been a long time since he was behind a Griz microphone, many Montana Grizzly fans know the name Bill Schwanke. Bill covered nearly 280 Grizzly football games, along with close to 650 basketball games from 1971 - 1993. A consummate professional who was always super-prepared, Bill shared his passion for UM athletics with the loyal Griz Nation listeners.
Montana StatePosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

Band Cancels Missoula and Bozeman Shows Due to Montana COVID Rule

It feels like we're teetering on the edge of things totally blowing up again when it comes to live events being able to be held. The daily number of COVID cases for Montana alone are at numbers we haven't seen since the end of last year. Schools are requiring masks, companies across the country are requiring them, and I've noticed an increase in the number of store employees and customers that are wearing masks again. It was a welcome sight when concerts and events with crowds made their return in the earlier part of the year. But Are we going to take a major step backwards and see more events shut down as the weather changes and indoor crowds are frowned upon?
NBAPosted by
94.9 KYSS FM

NBA Champion Officially Becomes Enrolled Tribal Member

The photo above was taken by photographer Kenneth Hawk. NBA Champion, Kyrie Irving, is now officially an enrolled member of the Standing Rock Tribe of the Dakotas. According to a post by professional powwow MC, Whitney Rencountre, the NBA MVP visited the Black Hills and the Oglala Lakota Nation on Thursday, before he traveled to Standing Rock Lakota/Dakota Tribal Headquarters. Kyrie's late mother is from the area and was a member of the Standing Rock Tribe, and Thursday, he received approval for tribal enrollment. The post says he also received his Lakota name, H'e La, Little Mountain, and there is no doubt this special ceremony would have brought great joy to his mother.

Comments / 0

Community Policy