I was proud to learn that the Town of Madison was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada (GFOA). Our Finance Director Stacy Nobitz and her team have done an incredible job delivering clear and concise financial information to the public while working under very challenging circumstances this past year. Thank you to Stacy, her team, and all Town staff who are committed to a standard of excellence in transparency and communication when serving our residents.