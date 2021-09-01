Nostalgia Alert! Ranking The 16 Classic Shows On Rockford’s New TV Station

The masterminds behind some of television's greatest fictional teenagers reflect on the genre's evolution — and where it goes from here. In 1990, Beverly Hills, 90210 invited us to the Peach Pit and it changed everything. Building an entire hour around the lives of teenagers was an uncommon choice at the time, but the fledgling Fox network decided to gamble. And the end result was somehow more popular than Brandon Walsh walking down a hallway at West Beverly Hills High School. So popular, in fact, that the series helped cement the value of a new genre: "It used to be kid TV, or adult TV with teenage elements to it," says Julie Plec, co-creator of The Vampire Diaries. "My first memory of teen TV was seeing a commercial for Beverly Hills, 90210." Nowadays, she continues, "teen TV is important because it's new."
