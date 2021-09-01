Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland, MD

Flash Flooding Wreaking Havoc in Region

WCBC Radio
 8 days ago

Flash flooding from tropical depression Ida was widespread across the region Wednesday afternoon. Some of the more challenging situations for local EMS is a mud slide reported on Greene Street. Numerous flooded basement and downed tree calls began to stream into 911 centers in Allegany and Mineral counties just after noon. State Route 36 in the Mount Savage area was closed due to high water. At least one vehicle was reportedly stranded in the water. Route 220 is being described as unsafe for travel. Flooding also was reported in the Dingle and Fayette Street areas in Cumberland and along George's Creek in the Lonaconing and Westernport areas. Manhole covers were blown off by overflowing sewer lines at numerous locations in the area.

www.wcbcradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cumberland, MD
City
Mount Savage, MD
City
Westernport, MD
County
Mineral County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#High Water#Manhole Covers#Extreme Weather#Ems#State Route 36
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy