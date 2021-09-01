Flash Flooding Wreaking Havoc in Region

Flash flooding from tropical depression Ida was widespread across the region Wednesday afternoon. Some of the more challenging situations for local EMS is a mud slide reported on Greene Street. Numerous flooded basement and downed tree calls began to stream into 911 centers in Allegany and Mineral counties just after noon. State Route 36 in the Mount Savage area was closed due to high water. At least one vehicle was reportedly stranded in the water. Route 220 is being described as unsafe for travel. Flooding also was reported in the Dingle and Fayette Street areas in Cumberland and along George's Creek in the Lonaconing and Westernport areas. Manhole covers were blown off by overflowing sewer lines at numerous locations in the area.