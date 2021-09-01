Cancel
Why Is Rockford So Far Down The List Of Best-Grilling Cities?

By Riley O'Neil
You ever had one of those moments when something goes badly and you worry that it might be your fault? I'm having one of those moments now as I think about Rockford's poor showing in a ranking of the best cities for outdoor grilling in America. The reason that I'm...

98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Wisconsin State
Q985

A City in Wisconsin Has the Most Expensive Pizza in America

As surprising as it sounds, one city in Wisconsin sells the most expensive pizza in America. Naturally, when you hear about cities and how expensive things are in them, you think of major metropolitan areas like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Imagine how shocked I was when reading 24/7...
Chicago, IL
Q985

Illinois Known For Three of USA’s Best Creations

We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?. Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.
Illinois State
Q985

Illinois Considers Law Limiting Amount Of Balloons You Can Release

Divers finding balloons in Lake Michigan and Girl Scouts spending their time picking up balloon debris in the Chicago suburbs led to Illinois State Representative Sam Yingling putting forth Illinois House Bill 418 (HB-0418). Here's what the bill's language looks like:. Synopsis As Introduced. Amends the Environmental Protection Act. Provides...
Colleges
Q985

Illinois University Tops ‘Best Party Schools’ List

Are you going back to school to learn or to party? Maybe both? We found the right school for you. If I could go back in time, I would probably go back to college and have a little more fun. I know you're thinking, Michelle, but you're so fun! Were you not fun in college?
Illinois State
Q985

Illinois Rib Joint Needs Our Help Reaching Big Goal for St. Jude Kids

Labor Day has come and gone, but that doesn't mean your need for delicious smoked meat has to, at least not for the next couple of weeks. What exactly am I talking about here? Our good friends at Smokin' Coop BBQ Pit in Belvidere are getting ready to close up shop for the 2021 season, but before they do they need our help doing something awesome for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Rockford, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Named One of America’s Most Family Friendly Suburbs

Whether it be Chicago, Rockford, or some other city in Illinois, moving to the suburbs has become more of a "thing" in the past 18 months. Realtor.com says "Since the start of the pandemic, Americans have been moving farther and farther away from major metros, in part for more space and in part for more affordable housing options."
Illinois State
Q985

Free Admission For Grandparents At Illinois’ Best Children’s Museum

Sunday, September 12 is National Grandparents Day and the Discovery Center in Rockford is giving all grandparents free admission to enjoy the museum with their grandkids. I unfortunately lost my grandmother earlier this year. She was an incredible lady and a dear friend. I was lucky enough to be the oldest grandchild, so I was able to spend lots of time with my grandma in the 41 years we were both alive. And being the oldest meant I got the really good years too, when the novelty of grandchildren hadn't worn off yet and there was no one else I had to share attention with.

