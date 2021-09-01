Cancel
Energy Industry

Port Fourchon, other Gulf oil facilities likely offline for weeks after Ida

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Port Fourchon, America’s largest base supporting the U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil industry, will take weeks to recover after Hurricane Ida tore through the Louisiana community, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. “How many weeks is a good question,” Chett Chiasson, executive director of the...

State
Louisiana State
#Gulf Oil#Oil Wells#Oil Industry#National Public Radio#Louisiana Highway 1#Loop#Bristow Group Inc
OPEC
Oil Production
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
Oil Prices
EnvironmentPhys.org

Miles-long Gulf oil spill after Ida investigated by Coast Guard

Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile-long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office. The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port...
Energy Industrywearebreakingnews.com

Oil Rig Fire In The Gulf Of Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Five people suffered burns in a fire on a platform owned by Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the Gulf of Mexico, which was controlled on Sunday afternoon, the state-owned company reported. The fire was registered on the E-Ku-A2 platform of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap complex, located in the coastal...
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have identified the source as a one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and sheared in half by Hurricane Ida. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Falls as Saudi Price Cut Hints at Weak Asian Demand

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices were broadly lower by midday in Europe on Monday, as a price cut by Saudi Arabia to its key markets in Asia suggested ongoing weakness in demand among the world's biggest importers. The news came hard on the heels of a big miss in U.S....
Traffickfgo.com

Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. oil output creeps back after Hurricane Ida - regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following shutdowns more than a week ago due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.
Trafficdailyforex.com

Oil Futures Lose Ground as Economic Recovery Weakens

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures dropped by 0.78% yesterday, closing the session at the 68.75 level and losing ground for the second consecutive day. Similiarly, Brent oil futures fell by 0.79% during the session, closing at the 72.04 level and dropping for the second consecutive day. Oil has been...
Environmentgcaptain.com

Crew From 177 Production Platforms, 6 Rigs And 4 DP Rigs In the Gulf of Mexico Have Been Evacuated

NEW ORLEANS — Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) activated its Hurricane Response Team as Hurricane Ida made its way through the Gulf. The Hurricane Response Team is monitoring offshore oil and gas operators in the Gulf as they evacuate platforms and rigs in response to the storm. The team works with offshore operators and other state and federal agencies until operations return to normal and the storm is no longer a threat to Gulf of Mexico oil and gas activities.
Energy Industryoilmanmagazine.com

Foreign Countries Given the Green Light in Oil Production, U.S. Held Back

In early August, the White House urged OPEC to boost oil production to support global economic recovery in light of COVID-19. The fact that the U.S. and our global partners need stable and sufficient energy resources isn’t news, but the Biden Administration’s public recognition of the challenges that come with a throttled supply is. President Biden’s administration has canceled major energy infrastructure projects, suppressed the oil and gas industry through stifling regulation, and made promises to eliminate the cornerstones of American energy without any realistic replacement. When the U.S. and Canada have ample natural energy reserves, developing our own resources seems a better policy than begging the Middle Eastern oil cartel.
Lafourche Parish, LADaily Comet

'It's critically important': Port Fourchon rushes to recover after Hurricane Ida

When Hurricane Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon on Aug. 29, it ravaged the service hub for almost all of the Gulf of Mexico oilfield. At the southern tip of Lafourche Parish, the port is a docking site for multi-million-dollar ships that supply and support almost all of the Gulf's platforms and rigs, which produce about 15% of the nation’s crude oil and 5% of its natural gas.
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Some US Gulf production still out from Ida

Operators continue to assess the damage from the hurricane. The US federal government reported September 6 that more than 80% of the oil and gas production from the Gulf of Mexico was still shut in, more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Ida made landfall in Louisiana on...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. – Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. (NSAI) was founded in 1961 to provide the highest quality engineering and geological consulting to the petroleum industry. Today they are recognized as the worldwide leader of petroleum property analysis to industry and financial organizations and government agencies. With offices in Dallas and Houston, NSAI provides a complete range of geological, geophysical, petrophysical, and engineering services and has the technical experience and ability to perform these services in any of the onshore and offshore oil and gas producing areas of the world. They provide reserves reports and audits, acquisition and divestiture evaluations, simulation studies, exploration resources assessments, equity determinations, and management and advisory services. For a complete list of services or to learn more about Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. please visit www.netherlandsewell.com.For more information about NSAI, call C.H. (Scott) Rees, Chief Executive Officer, at 214-969-5401 or send an email to [email protected]
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Ida-hit oil industry port sustains less damage than feared

A critical port that serves as the primary support hub for the Gulf of Mexico’s deepwater offshore oil and gas industry sustained less damage from Hurricane Ida s direct hit than initially feared and should be back to working operations “in the near future," a port leader said Thursday.Ida knocked out Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish and hobbled the oil and gas industry. But Chett Chiasson, executive director for the commission that operates Port Fourchon, said assessment teams were surveying the damage and “it did not look as bad as I thought.” “The structures are still good, not all...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

U.S. Loans Exxon Refinery Oil From Emergency Reserve in Ida's Wake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday authorized the country's emergency oil reserve to loan 1.5 million barrels of crude to an Exxon Mobil refinery in Louisiana to relieve fuel disruptions in Hurricane Ida's wake. Earlier, President Joe Biden directed Granholm to use all tools, including the Strategic...

