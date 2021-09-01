Hondas, Acuras, Oh My! An Old Skool Honda Meet Brings Out the '80s and '90s Candy

Created by the Japanese government after the war, the keijidosha—"light automobile," universally shortened to "kei"—helped its auto industry get back on its feet and got many Japanese off of motorcycles and into cars. While the restrictions have changed over time, all kei cars have dimensional and displacement limits, including a rated horsepower limit. Currently, it's 660 cc and 64 hp, which has been the standard since 1990. Despite the practical rationale for ostensibly modest kei cars to exist, there has been a massive amount of diversity, innovation, and outright fun in the class. From cute looks playing on their baby proportions to genuine sports cars built exclusively for fun, the kei class has had a lot to offer over the years.