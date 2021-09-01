Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Hondas, Acuras, Oh My! An Old Skool Honda Meet Brings Out the '80s and '90s Candy

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith or without the pandemic, southern California's weekend car meet culture is always in a constant state of motion. Whether it be regularly scheduled "cars and coffee" events, charity drives, or social media signaled gatherings for specific makes, like this Honda get-together in the city of Pasadena thrown by Old Skool Honda, there is something to be had every single weekend of the summer—and sometimes beyond.

