A $5 million Campus Safety Grant Program was launched, and one local college is receiving money through it. Rhodes State College has received $161,200 through the program from the state to upgrade their campus security. Rhodes State is one of 27 schools in Ohio to receive money through this program. The college had to propose their plan to the state on what they would do with the money. With the money they are enhancing radio communication between the new Borra Center for Health Sciences and the Main Campus as well as implementing electronic locks for exterior and interior doors on campus.