LISTEN The latest scoop on the North Platte Mall
Scott chats with Mike Works about the progress being made at the North Platte Mall and the opening, this week, of the new movie theater. Have a listen.northplattepost.com
Scott chats with Mike Works about the progress being made at the North Platte Mall and the opening, this week, of the new movie theater. Have a listen.northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0