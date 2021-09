The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro cameras are by far the most anticipated new feature of the upcoming flagship devices. Although the Samsung-built Tensor SoC is very important in its own right, the truth is that it partially exists because of the camera system on the Pixel 6. In case you didn't know, modern ARM chips come with either integrated or external image processing units that play a massive role in computational photography, which to the end user might seem like magic, making possible things like: