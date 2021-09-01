OKC restaurant requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result for indoor seating
OKLAHOMA CITY — A downtown Oklahoma City restaurant announced that it will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all indoor seating. Ludivine said starting Wednesday, anyone who wants to dine indoors must show proof of vaccination or a negative test result in the last 72 hours. Patio seating at the restaurant on Northwest 10th Street is open to guests who do not meet the criteria.www.koco.com
