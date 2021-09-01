Cancel
Wellington, FL

Wellington 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony & Events

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community is invited to join Wellington’s Council at 8:30 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021, to honor the victims of 9/11 with a remembrance ceremony at Wellington’s Patriot Memorial (12198 Forest Hill Boulevard), located next to Village Hall. The Village Council will make remarks and lay a wreath for those lost and affected by the attacks. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue will also be in attendance to show solidarity for those lost and affected by the events of September 11, 2001.

