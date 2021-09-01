Mediacom Expands Fiber Optic Network to Reach Under-Served Communities ; Schaller Included ; Pomeroy Among Those Targeted by Year's End
Mediacom today (Wed) announced that its advanced fiber optic network was recently extended to serve three under-served Iowa communities, which includes the community of Schaller. Residents and businesses in Schaller now have access to Mediacom's ultra-fast Xtream One-Gig Internet. Mediacom has brought a total of four new communities online since...stormlakeradio.com
