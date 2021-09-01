Cancel
Colville, WA

Updated: Powwow and stick games will now proceed for vaccinated

By Scott Hunter
grandcoulee.com
 6 days ago

Reversing an earlier decision, the Colville Tribes will now allow previously canceled stick games and a powwow to go one, but only vaccinated people can attend. The Star received an email announcing the decision late Wednesday morning, after the printing this week's issue. The decision was made by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

