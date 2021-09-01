Congress Afghanistan

Cancel
Foreign Policy

Afghanistan

By AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 30 members of Congress call on Biden to be impeached or resign. (The Center Square) – More than 30 Republican members of Congress have called on President Joe Biden to be impeached or resign following the U.S.'s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Joe Biden
#Republican#The Center Square
Congress
Republican Party
Foreign Policy
Congress & Courts
Country
Afghanistan
Politics
U.S. Politics
