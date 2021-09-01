Congress Afghanistan

The United States has officially pulled all of its Soldiers, Marines, and Corpsmen, out of Afghanistan. The war is over. However, criticism against President Joe Biden (D) continues to mount as it is now reported that the American government is “leaving behind U.S. military contract working dogs,” and Florida Republicans are slamming the Biden Administration. With lawmakers like Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R) warning that “Biden is a catastrophic failure” for the United States in regards to its national security, the former Governor of Florida is arguing that Biden “must answer” for Afghanistan.