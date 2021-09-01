Pennies from Heaven -- Is Programmatic Advertising a Panacea?

Field of Dreams was arguably one of the best movies of 1989. The movie tells the story of Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) a farmer in Iowa who builds a baseball field in his cornfield. Although this story sounds simple on the service, Ray struggles to complete the project and often wonders if he’s doing the right thing. However, he is guided by a mysterious voice that encourages him to keep moving forward. Eventually, the field attracts the ghosts of several fictional baseball players who end up teaching Ray and his family some very important life lessons. Although the movie is officially more than 30 years old, it looks like it might be getting a second wind thanks to an upcoming series created by Mike Shur. NBC’s Peacock streaming service is in the process of creating a series based on the movie and it’s already getting lots of attention. Keep reading to learn more about the upcoming Field of Dreams TV series.