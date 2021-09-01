Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

A Prankster Turned a Virginia School Board Meeting Into an Episode of ‘The Simpsons’

By Mike Nied
Posted by 
102.7 KORD
102.7 KORD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A video of an unknown prankster turning a Virginia school board meeting into an episode of The Simpsons is going viral. Earlier this week, a Henrico School Board meeting was derailed when member Roscoe D. Cooper III unwittingly called out a list of punny names written down for the open comments section. As HuffPost and all of Twitter rapidly realized, Phil McCracken, Eileen Dover, Wayne Kuhr, Don Kedick and Ophelia McCaulk were sadly not in attendance.

1027kord.com

Comments / 0

102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prankster#The Simpsons#Henrico School Board#Huffpost#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Richmond, VA101 WIXX

School Board Lists Off Fake Names At Meeting

This will make you giggle like a 12 year old. A school board meeting that happened in Richmond, Virginia last week is going viral . . . because someone sent in a bunch of FAKE names of people who wanted to ask questions. And a board member read them without realizing it was a prank.
EducationPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

School Board Epically Pranked into Reading Fake Names [VIDEO]

We've been hearing a lot about school board meetings in the news locally lately, but this is one meeting that I wish I had attended just for the laughs alone!. A school board meeting that happened in Richmond, Virginia last week is going viral right now because of an epic prank. Someone sent in a bunch of fake names of people who wanted to speak and ask questions at the meeting. Naturally, a school board member read all of the names without realizing they were fake names.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Lady Gaga Slammed On Social Media For 'Abandoning' Her Former Dog Walker

Lady Gaga is facing backlash on social media after her former dog walker Ryan Fischer claimed that he has been “abandoned” since being shot while protecting the singer’s pups. He recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to mend his emotional and mental health. Fischer said on his GoFundMe...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tori Spelling’s looks, then and now: Transformation in photos

Tori Spelling had tongues wagging after stepping out for dinner with a whole new appearance in September 2021. Throughout her time in the limelight, the teen star-turned-tabloid mainstay has tried every look in the book. See her evolution through the years. Sarah Williams. Sarah Williams is a blogger and writer...
TV & Videosblavity.com

Karen Harasses Black Neighbor Over A Tigger Cartoon Flag Hanging Outside Her House

A white woman was caught on camera harassing her Black neighbor over a flag that displayed the cartoon character Tigger from the Disney show Winnie the Pooh & Pals. The Black neighbor, who was identified as Ambrosia, uploaded a TikTok video that captured the white woman telling her that she wanted “to talk about this Tigger flag” and that she doesn’t approve of it, as she stood on her porch.
Theater & DancePosted by
Amomama

'Soul Train' Star Don Cornelius' Granddaughter Is a Harvard Grad, Athlete, Model & Dancer - Meet Christina

After graduating from Harvard University, Don Cornelius' granddaughter Christina Cornelius went into modeling. Meet the beautiful diva who is making a name for herself. American television show host and producer Don Cornelius was known for creating the nationally syndicated dance and music show "Soul Train." He hosted the show from 1971 to 1993 but sold it to MadVision Entertainment in 2008.

Comments / 0

Community Policy