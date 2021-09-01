Registration Open For Michigan Trails Week Challenge

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLivingston County residents and others across the state are encouraged to take part in the 2021 Michigan Trails Week Challenge later this month. Officials say Michigan Trails Week is the perfect time for people to hit their favorite trail or find an all-new adventure. It runs from September 19th through the 26th and both veterans and newcomers are invited to team up to collectively travel 100,000 miles on trails across the state during the eight days devoted to trails.

