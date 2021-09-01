Cancel
Brighton, MI

Overdose Awareness Day Held At Brighton Mill Pond

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA strong showing of residents turned out on a beautiful late-summer night in downtown Brighton to remember loved ones lost to addiction and to support those in recovery. Tuesday was Overdose Awareness Day, which is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have passed, and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. Nearly a dozen community organizations turned out at the AMP for this year’s event, hosted by the Amber Reineck House.

