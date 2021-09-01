Physiatry Practice Opening In Genoa Township

A new medical practice which aims to help restore a patient’s quality of life without first putting them under the knife is holding a grand opening in Genoa Township. Rehabilitations Physicians, PC (RPPC) will be located at 3477 East Grand River, which is the site of the old Pier One building. Physiatry, as explained by RPPC Administrator John Yeatman, is a relatively new medical sub-specialty, born at the end of WWII when great numbers of servicemen returned with new and varied injuries. The practice is aimed at helping people get their bones, muscles and nerves back to their optimal functioning states.