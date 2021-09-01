Baby Skin Care Products Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, P&G, Unilever

Surge in a number of fraudulent activities in digital transactions across the world and increase in adoption of multi-modular biometrics facilitate the growth in the market. However, performance and interoperability concerns along with lack of awareness regarding the technology restrict the market growth. On the contrary, surge in need for advanced security measures for the Internet of Things (IoT) implementation would provide lucrative opportunities for the market players. According to the exclusive report published by Allied Market Research, the global keystroke dynamics market contributed $129.8 million in 2017 and is estimated to garner $754.9 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.7% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.