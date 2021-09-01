Cancel
KSM Rallies by More Than 30% as KILT Protocol Leads the Second Batch of the Kusama Parachain Auction

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKusama native currency, KSM, has soared by more than 30% in response to the heightened interest surrounding Kusama’s 6th parachain slot auction. There has been a surge in activity on the Kusama parachain as investors rush to acquire KSM, allowing them to participate in the protocol auction set for Wednesday, September 1st.

www.investing.com

