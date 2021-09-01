Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Disney-verse is upside-down today; Guests air their frustrations via social media

By Becky
disneydining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disney kingdom of fandom feels a bit on its head, and if you’re feeling it too, you’re in good company. Fans of all ages from all over are taking to social media to air their frustrations over changes at the House of Mouse (not that it’s an entirely new practice). Why? Well, according to many Disney fans, there’s a proverbial buffet of reasons to be frustrated with the mouse right now–or at least with those who handle his affairs.

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 29

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#The House Of Mouse#Photopass#Fastpass#Rick Ear#Doreenleejones#Cast#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney’s Lincoln Animatronic Used to Smash His Chair and Throw Fits

Behind the Attraction is a new Disney+ series that features classic Disney attractions in 10 different parts. Each episode highlights a different Disney Parks attraction, including Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, and most recently, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland and the Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Travelkennythepirate.com

The 9 worst Disney rides that aren’t worth waiting for

Walt Disney World has some outstanding rides that we can’t get enough of! But then there are some that are just…not so great, and we can’t help but wonder why they are still in Disney World. Check out this list of the 9 Disney World rides not worth waiting in line for. Do you agree with this list?
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
TravelPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Finally Bringing Back Parades But Like FastPasses, It’s Gonna Cost You

When Walt Disney World reopened just over a year ago after being closed for several months. It did so without many of the elements that people love most. There were no meet and greet opportunities with characters, there were no fireworks, and there were no parades. Slowly, these elements have been added back to the parks, or introduced in modified formats, but one big item that has continued to go missing has been parades. If you've been waiting for the return of parades, you won't have to wait too much longer, as Disney has announced that a parade will be back for the Christmas season. However, it will only be available to guests who buy tickets to the Disney Very Merriest After Hours event.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Releases Stunning ‘Frozen’ Suite Room Tour

If you are a Frozen fan, we have the perfect room for you!. When Guests visit a Disney Park and stay at one of the Disney Resort’s on property, oftentimes, they are immersed even deeper into the Disney magic. Depending on the Resort, Guests can find themselves around different locations in the world, or, right in the middle of their favorite Disney movies.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Crowded are Weekends in Disney World Right Now?

Although we saw a lot of crowds at Disney World throughout the summer, once August rolled around (and kids started going back to school), we’ve seen significantly lower crowds and wait times in the parks. This week, crowds have been so low that it’s even been easier to grab a...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Canceled Disney Springs Projects Remain Abandoned and Untouched

At Disney Springs, Guests typically visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created. There will always be something being built or refurbished in the area from time to time, as we can see all over Disney property. Lately, Guests at Disney Springs may have realized that some areas have been under construction for quite some time; however, at the moment, no construction is being done.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
TravelPosted by
Disability Scoop

Disney Making Changes To Disability Access At Theme Parks

Big changes are coming once again to Disney’s system for providing accommodations to people with disabilities at its theme parks. The company said this month that it is “making some enhancements” to what’s known as the Disability Access Service, or DAS, program. The move comes nearly eight years after a revamp of Disney’s access policies that prompted lawsuits from families of those with developmental disabilities.
Lifestyleallears.net

11 Problems Everyone Experiences at Walt Disney World

Even though Walt Disney World is considered the Most Magical Place on Earth, you can still have problems come up on your trip!. Sometimes things happen that are completely out of your control, like rides being down or stormy weather, and then there are some issues that almost everyone encounters while at Disney, no matter what! We’re here to talk about how to hopefully prevent those problems, alleviate them, or just reassure you that we all go through the same things.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World’s Grossest Beverage Is Making a Comeback

Club Cool used to be a fan-favorite spot for Guests to “cool off” and sample complimentary tastings of Coca-Cola beverages from all around the world. It was located in the Innoventions West building in Future World (which is now undergoing construction as EPCOT continues its complete overhaul). Though the original...
LifestylePopculture

Walt Disney World Finally Making Major Changes to Panned Ride

One of Walt Disney World's least popular rides is undergoing serious renovations soon, and it may simply disappear for good before long. Earlier this month, Disney Parks filed a permit for "general construction" on the Primeval Whirl — an attraction at Animal Kingdom that has been closed for over a year. Some fans are now speculating that the small roller coaster will be a completely different ride if and when it reopens.

Comments / 0

Community Policy