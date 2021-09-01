Cancel
Stefan Frei, Nouhou likely returning to starting lineup soon, Brian Schmetzer says

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t appear that there will be much of a goalkeeping controversy. Seattle Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer hinted at the imminent return to the starting lineup for goalkeeper Stefan Frei after a knee injury and subsequent blood clotting issue that has kept him off the field since May 12. Frei has been in training for the last couple of weeks, and previously said he hoped to make his return at the end of August.

www.chatsports.com

