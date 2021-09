Recently, I wrote about The Great Resignation with recommendations for things smaller enterprises can do to help mitigate the migration of workers out of their businesses. At the core of these proposed initiatives was a demonstration of care - a projection on the part of the leadership of the business that those who work in it and what they have to say matter. The Great Resignation is a people issue and, as such, those with the greatest ability to connect with others, emotionally, are those who stand the greatest chance of emerging from it with the least number of losses. The trouble is, leaders like that are rare.