In the Baltimore real estate market, Jeremy Batoff is a pioneer. People in Baltimore are ready to spend more for a home with features like large backyards and convenient work-from-home locations. Buyers in Baltimore are becoming increasingly motivated as properties fast sell. With steady population growth and reasonably affordable housing, the economy is recovering and the job market is broad. Baltimore is also about 40 miles from Washington, D.C., which contributes to strong housing demand in the Baltimore real estate market. Baltimore is the only city in Maryland to be ranked as one of the greatest places to live in the United States, in addition to its location. Baltimore is regarded as the “Land of Pleasant Living” because of its gorgeous structures, kind welcoming people, and vibrant nightlife and music.