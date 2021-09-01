API Marketplace Software Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Zapier, CodeCanyon, IFTTT, Google Cloud

Another chip famine has arrived, and it's rattling industries from auto manufacturing to technology. Shortages of the silicon chips used in practically all devices isn't a new phenomena. They tend to occur whenever crises disrupt the supply chain. Such crises can include anything from natural disasters to tech advancements-and the latest has come on the heels of a global pandemic. What makes this time particularly disconcerting is society's extreme dependence on chips to power everything from pacemakers to PCs. The world runs on silicon chips and is built around their continuing use.