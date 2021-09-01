Cancel
Motorcycle Accessories Market Will Record an Above-Average 4.6% Volume CAGR During 2026

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Motorcycle Accessories market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Motorcycle Accessories market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Motorcycle Accessories market analysis, the team tracks the vehicle production across the prominent countries/regions and then cross map the same with the average usage of the product in a type of vehicle (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler).

www.atlantanews.net

MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market to Reach $10.7 Bn, Globally by 2031 at 4.6% CAGR

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Hydrocarbon Solvents Market Research Report By Product Type, Application Type and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Hydrocarbon Solvents Market size was surveyed at USD 6.5 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up at USD 10.7 billion...
Businessbostonnews.net

String Inverter Market Expected to Cross $4.6 billion by 2027, At a CAGR of 6.3%

Significant development of the end-use industries such as oil & gas, telecom, mining, pharmaceutical, chemicals, and healthcare is fueling the demand for off–grid solar installations for their respective manufacturing and operations, which in turn drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for string inverter from developing economies such as India, China, and Japan fuels the growth of the market, globally. However, high heat generation from large size string inverters and installation of solar panels in different directions are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the upcoming years.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Wound Care Market will grow at 4.6% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 25,280.5 Million by 2026, owing to increasing research and development in wound care

Global Wound Care Market, by Product Type (Advanced Wound Management Products (Wound Dressings (Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Anti-infective Dressings, Alginate Dressings, and Collagen Dressings), Wound Therapy Devices (Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, and Electrical Stimulation Devices), and Active Wound Care), Surgical Wound Care Product (Sutures and Staples and Tissue Adhesives, Sealants and Glues), and Traditional Wound Care Products (Medical Tapes, Dressings, and Cleansing Agents)), by Wound Type (Chronic Wounds (Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Ulcers and, Other Chronic Wounds) and Acute Wound (Surgical and Traumatic Wounds and Burns), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Home Care Settings, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 17,790 in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period (2018 – 2026), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights .
Businessbostonnews.net

Europe Dehumidifier Market Growing At A CAGR Of 8.9% During The Forecast Period

According to the report, The Europe dehumidifier market size was valued at $212.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Smoke Evacuation System Market Survey Showing Positive Signs with Good CAGR Value, Players - MetroMed Healthcare, CooperSurgical, BOWA-electronic, Purple Surgical, EPSIMED, Ecolab Europe, Choyang Medical Industry, DeRoyal Industries

The Smoke Evacuation System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Smoke Evacuation System Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Marketsatlantanews.net

India Electric Kitchen Appliances Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of More Than 11% By 2026 | North Region Is Leading By Volume 31.43% Share.

Electric kitchen appliances have become an essential part of modern life. Today, the market is replete with a range of appliances designed to suit various requirements of consumers across the country for the preparation of homemade food. Key factors driving growth in the market include increasing numbers of working women, rapid urbanization, a growing number of households, a rise in dual-income nuclear families, improving standards of living, rising disposable income, and higher per-capita spends on lifestyle stuff. According to Bonafide research report "India Electric Kitchen Appliances Market Outlook, 2026", electric kitchen appliances market volumes are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11-12% over years 2021 to 2026.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Massage Guns Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Technology, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Massage Guns Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Industry Analysts Predicts the World Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market to Reach $754.4 Million by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Depression Monitoring App Market to Grow at Promising 26.93% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

Global Depression Monitoring App market was valued at US$ 137.62 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1163.28 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 26.93% over the forecast period. Rising depressive disorders in the United States has aided the overall depression monitoring app market in the recent past and is expected to continue the same trend over the forecast period.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Sustainability Management Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | Accuvio, Verisae, Inc., Schneider Electric

Latest survey on Global Sustainability Management Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis to better demonstrate competitive environment of Sustainability Management Software. The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Sustainability Management Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Figbytes Inc., CA Technologies, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Urjanet Inc, Accuvio, Verisae, Inc., Schneider Electric, Ecova Inc. & Thinkstep.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Connected Education Market To See Massive Growth By 2027 | Articulate Global, Languagenut, CEP, Apple, Pearson

Worldwide Connected Education Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Connected Education Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Siemens, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, MAXIMUS, Merit Software, Tyler Tech, SEAS, Articulate Global, CEP, Apple, Pearson, White Hat Management, Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co.K, Bettermarks, Scoyo, Languagenut, Beness Holding, Inc & New Oriental Education & Technology.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic – Anti-Neprilysin Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 1,665.72 Million at a CAGR of 4.6% By 2027

Anti-Neprilysin Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Anti-Neprilysin Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Online TV Streaming Service Market Analysis By Growth Rate, Key Segmentation And Value Chain 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Online TV Streaming Service Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Industryatlantanews.net

Corrugated Packaging Market Is Anticipated To Register At A Healthy CAGR Of 5.8% During The Forecast Period 2018-2026:Persistence Market Research

"The global corrugated packaging market will be primarily driven by material & design innovation. Food & beverages are likely to register the highest demand, whereas Ecommerce sector has been spotted as the market growth catalyst," quotes a research analyst (Persistence Market Research). Corrugated packaging is made up of nearly 88%...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

Global Mobile Marketing Platforms Market to Grow at Promising 14.7% CAGR during 2021-2029 – A Report by Absolute Market Insights

The mobile marketing platforms market will exhibit strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the 2021-2029 period as the number of smartphone users continue to increase tremendously. According to a study, about 81% of Americans own a smartphone. The number continues to surge as the dependence on technology increases owing to increased capabilities of the devices. Automation along with integration of advanced technologies into the mobile marketing platforms is anticipated to propel the growth of global mobile marketing platforms market over the period of next eight years.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Brushless DC Motors Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2020 - 2028

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, Brushless DC Motors Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. The latest study on the Global Brushless DC Motors Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2028 along with product outline and other growth factors.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Alternative Building Materials Market Global Competitive Analysis and Demand Analysis 2020 to 2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, alternative building materials Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The latest study on the Global alternative building materials Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outline and other growth factors.
Softwareatlantanews.net

MRP Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Deskera, Oracle, Microsoft

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global MRP Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are SAP, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, E2 Shop System, TrueERP, ABAS USA, Fishbowl, Syspro, JobBOSS, ECi M1, Epicor, IQMS, Infor ERP, MIE Trak Pro, Deskera, ProcessPro Premier, Rootstock Software, MRPEasy, Adjutant.

