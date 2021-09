I finally got around to building the Shaker-inspired workbench featured in the October 28, 2015 issue of Fine Woodworking during the Covid pandemic lockdown in 2020. Although I purchased the detailed plans for the project from Fine Woodworking I had to modify many of the dimensions to suit the existing top I wanted to use (a shuffleboard table top of hard maple I rescued from the local Moose lodge). I also wanted to create a bench to suit my style of woodworking so I added a tail vise in addition to the front vise and overhung the top from the legs to give more edge clamping options. Otherwise, I tried to stay true to the spirit of the design down to the milk paint beaded siding and the solid cherry drawbored base. It is a joy to use and I wondered why I had waited so long to build a proper workbench. Thanks for the article, plans and videos that got me through this large (and very heavy) project. I am a long time subscriber to the magazine and enjoy every issue.