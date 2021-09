Fort Bragg, N.C. — Veterans of Fort Bragg and the surrounding community will get a say in the renaming of the military base, Col. Scott Pence says. Pence, commander of Fort Bragg, described in a podcast on Tuesday how the new name will be selected. In addition to working closely with an eight-member renaming panel selected by Congress to rename Fort Bragg and nine other bases, Pence will be seeking input from the public.