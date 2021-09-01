Steel Manufacturing Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Hyundai Steel, Tata Steel, POSCO

The global automotive catalyst market is forecast to reach USD 19.22 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is projected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. One of the primary factors propelling the expansion of the market is the continuous expansion of the automotive industry and increasing buying power of individuals in regions like the Asia Pacific. The rise in production of automotive is making it essential to manage the pollutants released from it, which in turn is positively impacting the demand for the catalyst.