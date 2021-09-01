Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys claim ex-Panthers QB Will Grier off waivers

By Todd Brock
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ir4i8_0bjdlB7u00

The Cowboys continue to tweak their roster less than 24 hours after getting down to the required 53 names. As expected, the team has zeroed in on the backup quarterback position as an area of need with just over one week to go until the season opener.

Using the tenth spot in the waiver wire order, the Cowboys claimed Will Grier on Wednesday. Grier was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

The former West Virginia passer started his collegiate career at Florida, where he was under Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, who was the Gators’ offensive coordinator and QBs coach then. After transferring to West Virginia and starting for two seasons, Grier was drafted by Carolina in the third round of 2019’s draft. He started the team’s final two games of the regular season that year, going 28-of-52 for 228 passing yards and four interceptions over those appearances, his only stats as a pro.

The 26-year-old had been competing in camp this summer with the Panthers’ high-profile offseason addition Sam Darnold and XFL passing yards leader P.J. Walker. Walker survived final cuts in Carolina; Grier did not.

Twenty-seven players were plucked from the waiver wire on Wednesday, with successful claims made by 18 teams; Grier was the only quarterback taken.

None of the Cowboys’ cuts were claimed by any other teams.

According to David Helman of the team website, Dallas will temporarily cut punter Bryan Anger in order to make room for Grier. Anger will be re-signed later after more roster maneuvers have been completed.

Grier now joins Cooper Rush as the depth behind starter Dak Prescott, with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert being cut by Dallas this week. Rush is expected to be the primary understudy for Prescott to start the season while Grier gets acclimated to Kellen Moore’s offense.

Gallery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rBTHv_0bjdlB7u00

List

List

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Will Grier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Gators#Xfl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLchatsports.com

Jaylon Smith & Ezekiel Elliott Among 7 Dallas Cowboys Players Facing A Make-Or-Break Season In 2021

The Dallas Cowboys are under a ton of pressure this season as head coach Mike McCarthy enters his second season after a poor first year. But there are also several key players who are facing potential make or break seasons in 2021. If starters like Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch and Ezekiel Elliott bounce-back after poor seasons, their time in Dallas could be up. There are also several young players facing a put up or shut up season in Dallas. Tom Downey of the Cowboys Report combs through all the players who may be facing a make it or break it season in 2021.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFLNBC Sports

Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Jerry Speaks Out On Vaccinations; Bills Send Beasley Home

FRISCO - Two conflicting views. Both Dallas Cowboys-related, revealed themselves on Tuesday as Cole Beasley, the outspoken anti-vaxxer, has been sent home by the Buffalo Bills, an action mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to his close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19. Beasley tested negative. But as an unvaccinated player, he will go through a different process than vaccinated employees (including CeeDee Lamb, Dan Quinn and three other Cowboys employees) will. Unvaccinated players are subject to a "re-entry cadence of at least five days,'' per NFL-NFLPA protocol.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones loves Texas based fast food chain

Jerry Jones glows when he speaks about his beloved Dallas Cowboys. Last night on Hard Knocks, his love for Whataburger shined through the television screens as well. In an episode filled with content about the looming roster cuts, one of the highlights was the Cowboys owner speaking about the specific reason he likes his Whataburger.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Star Has A Scary Message For The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the NFL’s best team in 2020, winning the Super Bowl with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs. It took a little while for Tom Brady to hit his stride with his new team, but once he did, the Buccaneers were close to unstoppable. What’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message Before Game vs. Bucs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will kickoff the 2021 NFL season in a big way with a primetime matchup against the reigning world champions this coming Thursday. Going into a full-capacity Raymond James Stadium, the 28-year-old quarterback is set to make his triumphant return after last year’s devastating ankle injury.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 trade targets for Cowboys after Ezekiel Elliott restructure creates cap space

The Cowboys restructured the contract of running back Ezekiel Elliott on Friday morning, moving part of his hefty salary to the front. In a nutshell, it doesn’t make much difference to Elliott’s financial status as his salary was already guaranteed for the year and he clearly wasn’t in danger of being released either this year or in 2022. That season was also guaranteed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy